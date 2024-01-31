A Splash Of Coconut Water Will Transform Any Plant-Based Milk

It's amazing how much you can do with coconut milk in the kitchen. Besides using it to cook up a variety of dishes, the creaminess of coconut milk can also be put to good use in a cocktail. But its strong flavor could be a hindrance — sometimes, you just want a milder, smoother cocktail. The solution to that is rather simple: An infusion of plant-based milk with coconut water.

Compared to coconut milk, coconut water boasts a milder taste since it lacks the coconut oils found in coconut milk. Because of this, it also lacks the creaminess and is clear in color. By mixing it with plant-based milks like oat, soy, or almond milk (unsweetened), you can create an infusion that will impart a subtle coconut essence and a touch of natural sweetness to your cocktail. Plus, you'll introduce the distinct flavor of your chosen milk. For example, almond milk adds a rich, nutty taste, while oat milk can bring a very creamy texture to the table. Consider your milk options carefully before you start mixing.

But the true beauty of this trick lies in how customizable it is. If you want a stronger coconut flavor, add more coconut water. Vice versa, if you prefer to keep the coconut taste low-key to let other cocktail ingredients shine, add more milk. If you're new to this, start with equal parts of each and fine-tune from there.