Trader Joe's Debuts A Luxurious Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread

Sweet-umami is king in 2024 — at least according to Trader Joe's fans. Last week, the organic grocery chain announced the winners of its 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards, and complex sweet-savory-umami products topped the rankings. Customers are craving Kimbap, Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings, and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, and now, TJ's is keeping the train rolling with its newest product, which already has fans buzzing and hasn't even hit shelves yet.

Introducing the Black Garlic Cream Cheese Spread. It's a tangy, umami-forward spread dotted with savory confetti of fermented black garlic, dried garlic, and roasted garlic powder for what TJ's is describing as a "curiously complex, subtly sweet" taste. It's not yet available, and it won't stick around, either. This limited-time-only product is "coming soon," says TJ's, but that's all foodies know for now.

If you've never tried it before, black garlic is "regular" garlic that has been fermented under high heat and humidity, which fundamentally alters the aromatic and flavor profile. The result is a tangy, less intense allium that dials down garlic's sharp intensity and turns up the complex umami flavor with just a touch of funky sweetness (think dark molasses or soy sauce). This cream cheese spread joins Trader Joe's growing lineup of black garlic-flavored products like the Ground Fermented Black Garlic jarred seasoning ($2.99).