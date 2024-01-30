Olive Oil Is The Unexpected Secret To Scrubbing Off Pesky Sticker Residue

Olive oil is a common ingredient in our favorite vinaigrettes, marinades, and sauces like gremolata or basil pesto, but this culinary wonder can do so much more than make your favorite foods taste good. Olive oil is great for keeping your cast iron pans in tip-top condition, but it can also help you get rid of that pesky sticker residue that you can't pick-off a new glass or the unsightly, half-scraped superhero sticker on the window in your kid's room.

Olive oil's superpower manifests itself with a just a few drops, sprinkled onto and gently rubbed right into the spot where the sticker has left its gunky mark. Here's where you are going to need to use a little patience. You want to leave it set for at least a half hour, before returning and using a simple pan scraper or a wooden spatula — nothing abrasive or that you wouldn't use to clean a delicate pan – to do the rest of the work.