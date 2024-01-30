What To Consider When Choosing Veggies To Roast With Sheet Pan Chicken

There's nothing better than a sheet pan dinner — who doesn't love an easy cleanup? However, as much as we'd like to just throw the veggies we're craving onto the pan, next to the chicken, we have to consider cooking times so that one ingredient doesn't cook way faster than the other and we end up with burnt veggies or dry, overcooked chicken.

With this in mind, it's a good idea to know chicken cooking times. Typically, boneless chicken breasts take about 20 to 30 minutes, while bone-in chicken breasts take 35 to 40 minutes, both at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, chicken thighs — whether they're boneless and skinless or bone-in and skin-on — take about 30-40 minutes at a temperature between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. When you know these times and temperatures, you can use that as a jumping-off point for when choosing veggies for the sheet pan dinner.

Luckily, most vegetables can be oven-roasted at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit. However, some veggies take less than 20 minutes — such as sliced bell pepper, zucchini, onion slices, and summer squash — so you'll want to avoid those unless you want to add them halfway through, using a second baking sheet (although that would defeat the purpose of a one-pan sheet dinner). Rather, it's best to opt for heartier veggies for your sheet pan chicken dinner.