In-N-Out Is Closing A Store For The First Time Due To High Crime

Since In-N-Out was founded in 1948, the beloved West Coast burger chain has never closed a restaurant ... until now. The reason for the break in tradition? Crime in the area surrounding an In-N-Out location in Oakland, California. The restaurant in question is close to the Oakland International Airport, and Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said in a statement that employees and customers experience regular theft, property damage, car break-ins, and armed robberies. Warnick noted that In-N-Out made repeated efforts to make the location safer for all parties involved, but the establishment will be closing on March 24, 2024.

Ultimately, the decision came down to safety alone. "We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative," said Warnick (via AP News). Employees will have the option to either transfer to another In-N-Out location or accept a severance package. As this is currently the chain's only restaurant in Oakland, locals will soon have to visit nearby Alameda to get their fix of double doubles and animal-style fries.