Costco Wholesale Collection Tequila Has Been Spotted In Stores

Costco has a well-earned reputation for amazing deals on food, but members also know that the discount warehouse is a great place to grab booze. The best-known deals come from the store's in-house brand Kirkland, which is priced at bargain rates despite being made by the same distilleries as Jim Beam and Macallan. Costco also sells plenty of popular brands beyond its Kirkland offerings, and sometimes that means premium products at steep discounts. The bottles sold can vary by store, but as the stalwart fans frequently discover, sometimes Costco scores a really unique bottle.

As spotted on Reddit, a Costco in San Francisco is stocking bottles of Código 1530 Añejo barrel strength tequila, labeled as limited edition and part of the Costco Wholesale Collection, and retailing at $125.88. This brand labeling is a new development for Costco, as most liquors sold at the store are in normal bottles and not sold as direct partnerships. It's hard to parse how widespread this release will be, but in a statement to Tasting Table, a Código 1530 Tequila spokesperson has confirmed that it partnered with Costco to create a custom-selected bottling of its barrel strength añejo.

"Código 1530 Tequila continues its traditions with its popular single barrel program offering a unique barrel aged product that allows for customization of the bottle. When purchased through a licensed liquor entity, our program is available for private customers, restaurants and retail stores. We were thrilled to partner on the Costco Wholesale Collection, a custom selected bottling of our Añejo Barrel Strength expression," they stated.