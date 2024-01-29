Like Pasta, Be Sure To Salt Your Water When Boiling Clams

Boiling clams? Don't forget to salt the water. You probably know that bivalves should soak in a mixture of salt and cold water for a few hours before cooking. Ideal for purging clams of any bits of sand, this salty soak can help in achieving better (read: grit-free) textures. However, this process doesn't do much for flavor. It's for this reason that we encourage you to call on your breadth of culinary knowledge and cook clams like you would cook pasta. After soaking, simply boil the shelled mollusks in just-as-heavily salted water, and get ready to experience the most delicious clams you've ever feasted upon.

Boiling is one of the most basic and frill-free cooking methods there is. It's also one of the best ways to accurately express the true flavors of an ingredient. That said, when plain water is the cooking liquid of choice to execute the technique, blandness is a very real threat. But, add salt to the water and that changes, dramatically. Much like how pasta noodles taste better when they're cooked in salted water, the same can be said for boiled clams. Boosting flavor ever so subtly, cooking clams in a pot of salty, bubbling water draws on the clams' natural brininess, while elevating their delicately nuanced sweetness.