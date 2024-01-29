Don't Toss Leftover Kale Stems, Add Them To Your Pesto Instead

With its immense versatility, kale isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The hardy greens are easy to sneak into smoothies, serve as a base for salads, or are sauteed or roasted to be eaten alone. While the leaves are easy to prepare, kale stems prove to be a little trickier. Still, they're completely edible. Rather than tossing them, add kale stems to your pesto.

Kale's ability to bring great flavor to any dish isn't just limited to the leaves alone. Stems have the same strong, herbaceous taste to give to whatever it's added to. Use them to bulk up your favorite pesto for more flavor while curbing your food waste.

Admittedly, kale can be on the bitter side, but a quick blanch is all it needs. The technique softens its bitter bite while making the tough texture much easier to chew or blend. After boiling the kale stems in salted water for about four or five minutes, let them rest in an ice bath for the same amount of time. From there, the kale stems are ready to add an earthy undertone to any pesto of your choosing.