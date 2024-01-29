Is Your Zucchini Getting Soggy In The Oven? A Baking Rack Can Help

Are you tired of pulling soggy, limp zucchini out of your oven? You're not alone. This is a common kitchen mishap, especially when trying to make tastier versions of your favorite vegetable dishes, like roasted zucchini chips, fries, or spears. The good news is, there's a simple fix to this problem: Using a baking rack.

Let's get to the root of the issue first. Zucchini contains a lot of water. When you cook it, this water starts to come out, and without anywhere to go, it ends up steaming the zucchini from the bottom up, leaving you with a mushy, unappealing texture. This is where the baking rack comes to the rescue. A baking rack is a kitchen tool that elevates your food slightly above the surface below it. In this case, we'll be placing it over a baking sheet. It looks like a grid and is often used for cooling baked goods. However, it's also fantastic for cooking, particularly when you're dealing with high-moisture veggies like zucchini.

Here's how it works. When you place zucchini on a baking rack, air can circulate around it. This means the heat from the oven reaches all sides of the vegetable evenly, causing vaporization of the water content and leaving your veggies caramelized. Besides, any water that doesn't instantly vaporize drips down onto the baking sheet below instead of causing the zucchini to soak up its own moisture. The result? Crisper, firmer zucchini with a much more enjoyable texture.