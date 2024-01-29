Why It Pays To Soak Fruit Before Dehydrating In The Oven

Dehydrated fruit, with its intense flavor and natural sweetness, is a delightful snack that can be enjoyed year-round. If you're looking to take your dehydrated fruit to the next level, here's a game-changing tip: Soak it in water before placing it in the oven. Let's explore why this seemingly simple step can make your dehydrated fruit better, along with some tips for the best results.

Soaking fruit before dehydrating may seem counterintuitive, but it can significantly enhance the quality of your final product. One of the primary benefits of soaking fruit is that it helps prevent browning or burning during the dehydration process. When fruit slices are soaked in water, they absorb moisture, which acts as a protective barrier against excessive heat. This means your fruit will dehydrate evenly without any unsightly burnt spots. Consider also adding a splash of lemon juice to the soaking water; this not only helps prevent browning but also imparts a subtle citrus zing to your fruit.

This slight rehydration the fruits undergo helps maintain their natural juiciness and texture, resulting in plump, tender pieces. The process also can intensify the fruit's natural flavor, making your baked treats burst with its sweet essence.