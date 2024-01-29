The Origin Of Palm Sugar Dates Back More Than 2,000 Years

Although it may seem straightforward in flavor, sugar comes in many forms. For many, those white granules we use for baking are the first association. Such a processed variety was first crystallized in India around the start of the 2nd century. And from there, sugar cane-derived sweeteners came to be the most popular in many parts of the world.

However, this isn't the only type of sugar — there's also palm sugar. This sort is produced by boiling the palm flower sap of a range of tall palm trees in a method reminiscent of how maple syrup is extracted and made. Its origins lie just as deep, with manufacturing dating back at least 2,000 years. With its production stemming from different palm trees abundant in tropical regions, its use predates cane sugar in large parts of Southeast and Southern Asia, and likely Africa and the Canary Islands, too. While it may not be as prevalent in the U.S., it continues as an esteemed variety, especially in Asia, and is added to sweet and savory dishes across the continent.