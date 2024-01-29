Egg Whites Are The Secret Ingredient For Less Crumbly Streusel

With its irresistible crumbly texture and sweet, buttery flavor, streusel is a beloved addition to countless baked goods. However, there's one issue that sometimes plagues streusel enthusiasts — its tendency to break into a mess of crumbs. Luckily, there's a secret to achieving a streusel that's less crumbly and more cohesive: egg whites. Adding egg whites to streusel can transform it into clumps that hold their shape, making it perfect for certain baked treats.

For instances where a less crumbly topping is desired, especially when dealing with baked goods that can be messy to eat, egg whites are the perfect addition to streusel. Instead of butter, egg whites act as a binding agent, creating a cohesive texture that stays on top of baked goods — even irregularly shaped ones. In particular, Muffins benefit from less messy streusel, as it allows for a neater eating experience. However, you can get creative and use it in any recipe where you want a more cohesive topping.