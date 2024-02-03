Cleveland Is Home To Two Beloved Jewish Pastries You Didn't Know You Needed

After far too many years of misrepresentation, Cleveland's once-poor reputation has thankfully become a thing of the past. The city is now getting praise for its arts and theater districts, cutting-edge medical facilities and research, and rich and diverse food scene. For those looking for your next food-centered vacation, a long weekend in Cleveland should be on your radar. Just maybe wait until the winter's snow has finally melted.

Cleveland's food scene has been up and coming for years. The revitalization of AsiaTown, Van Aken shopping center, Tremont, and Hingetown, not to mention the century-old West Side Market, has made it the perfect landing spot for hungry visitors. Alongside the new and revitalized, Cleveland's food scene also benefits from some of the city's older traditions, many of which stem from the diverse communities that now call the city home. This includes two of the city's unique pastries, born out of its active Ashkenazic Jewish community: Russian tea biscuits and coconut bars.

I not only enjoyed both of these delicious pastries while growing up in Cleveland's Jewish community, but also interviewed Jay Davis, a third-generation owner of Davis Bakery, and Larder Bakery & Delicatessen chef Jeremy Umansky to learn more about the rich history and tradition of each. For those with a sweet tooth, set your sites on C-town and two of its beloved Jewish pastries you didn't know you needed until now.