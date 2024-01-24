Ben & Jerry's Debuts Sweet And Salty Ice Cream Pints In 2 Rich Flavors

Ben & Jerry's is releasing two new ice cream flavors that might satisfy your sweet tooth if you appreciate sweet-and-salty flavor combinations. The Vermont-based ice cream company announced Impretzively Fudged and PB S'more will join its dozens of other flavors, including Cherry Garcia and Half Baked, according to a press release.

The Fairtrade-certified ice cream producer is known for its celebrity collaborations like Steven Colbert's Americone Dream flavor and its Chance the Rapper-inspired Mint Chocolate Chance. It also launches flavors like its cold brew-infused Change is Brewing to support social justice issues. But the new Impretzively Fudged was inspired by chocolate bark, and PB S'more was "inspired by an internal team tasting — a 's'moregasbord' if you will — of all the ways we like to enjoy our own s'mores," Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru José Ureña said in the press release. You can find both flavors in pint-sized cartons at your local grocery store, and at Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops, starting today across the U.S.