Ben & Jerry's Debuts Sweet And Salty Ice Cream Pints In 2 Rich Flavors
Ben & Jerry's is releasing two new ice cream flavors that might satisfy your sweet tooth if you appreciate sweet-and-salty flavor combinations. The Vermont-based ice cream company announced Impretzively Fudged and PB S'more will join its dozens of other flavors, including Cherry Garcia and Half Baked, according to a press release.
The Fairtrade-certified ice cream producer is known for its celebrity collaborations like Steven Colbert's Americone Dream flavor and its Chance the Rapper-inspired Mint Chocolate Chance. It also launches flavors like its cold brew-infused Change is Brewing to support social justice issues. But the new Impretzively Fudged was inspired by chocolate bark, and PB S'more was "inspired by an internal team tasting — a 's'moregasbord' if you will — of all the ways we like to enjoy our own s'mores," Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru José Ureña said in the press release. You can find both flavors in pint-sized cartons at your local grocery store, and at Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops, starting today across the U.S.
Ben & Jerry's gives s'mores a dose of peanut butter with its new flavor
The PB S'more pint is made up of toasted marshmallow-flavored ice cream with peanut butter cups, pieces of graham crackers, and marshmallow swirls. We think the new ice cream flavor would work in an elevated version of our s'mores ice cream cake recipe. It's also a way to honor National Peanut Butter Day, which is celebrated today, January 24. "We heard our fans' pleas for chocolate peanut butter cups and we were excited to include them in our take on such a nostalgic dessert," said Ureña.
Impretzively Fudged has a base of chocolate ice cream mixed with fudge-covered pretzel pieces for crunch and pretzel swirls for even more bites of the salty snack. The ice cream company suggests topping it with crushed potato chips or another salty snack, and we think it would give a sweet-and-salty boost to our ultimate sundae recipe with coconut cream caramel and cardamom-pistachio brittle. And, like the brand's other flavors, it's made with non-GMO ingredients and cage-free eggs.