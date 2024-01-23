How Long Does Opened, Store-Bought Chicken Stock Last In The Fridge?

Using store-bought chicken stock is much easier than making it from scratch when you're cooking a pot of soup, boiling rice, or making risotto. One of the downsides to pre-made chicken stock, however, is that it often comes in a container that's at least 30 ounces. You probably don't need all of that flavorful stock for your recipe, but you don't want it to go to waste either. To prevent potential food waste, it's important to know how long the opened carton of store-bought chicken stock lasts before you need to toss it out, and how to spot signs of spoilage before you pour it in a pot with other ingredients.

Your chicken stock can last in the refrigerator for three to four days, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Of course, your fridge should be set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to prevent the growth of any bacteria (via USDA). The leftover store-bought chicken stock should be fine in the fridge in its original packaging. But if you cannot consume it all within four days, you'll need to transfer it to a freezer-safe container and store it in a freezer set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. This way it will last for two to three months in the freezer.