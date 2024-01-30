25 Restaurants Located In The World's Tallest Buildings
Aside from their architectural merits, the world's tallest buildings offer a unique and exhilarating culinary experience that transcends traditional notions of dining. These towering structures not only touch the sky but also redefine the boundaries of gastronomic indulgence, inviting patrons to savor the delights of fine cuisine amidst breathtaking panoramic views and inspiring chefs to create dishes that complement the high-altitude experience. From the glittering city lights below to the expansive vistas stretching across horizons, restaurants perched on the summits of skyscrapers provide an unparalleled feast for the senses.
Whether it's the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the soaring Shanghai Tower, or the majestic One World Trade Center in New York, each locale boasts its own charm, promising a gastronomic journey that encompasses the thrill of feeling suspended in the clouds. To illustrate this point, we've compiled a list of restaurants located in the world's tallest buildings that are actually worth a visit. While some of these restaurants are not on the top floor of the tallest building, all of them are high enough to instill a feeling of awe upon looking out the window.
Heavenly Jin restaurant in Shanghai
The honor of being named the "world's highest restaurant in a building" sounds like something the Guinness World Records would weigh in on, and indeed it has. As CNN reported in February 2022, the reference book bestowed Heavenly Jin, a restaurant situated on the 120th floor of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, China, with this title. Positioned 1,825 feet above ground, the J Hotel occupies the upper floors of the Shanghai Tower, which stands at about 2,000 feet and is China's tallest building.
The menu meets the challenge: It focuses on combining Huaiyang cuisine from the lower Yangtze River region with European, Japanese, and Chinese influences and also includes high tea. The decor is equally lofty: Upon arriving, guests encounter a detailed, nearly 100-foot-long mural adorned with Italian mosaic tiles, while tables sit beneath a sea anemone of crystal lights.
+86 21 3886 8888
Shanghai Tower, No. 126 Dong Tai Road, Lujiazui Pudong New District, Shanghai
At.mosphere in Dubai
Before Heavenly Jin in Shanghai, there was At.mosphere, perched nearly 1,450 feet up on Level 122 of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The extensive view practically lets you see the curvature of the Earth. The only drawback? It's the only place in Dubai where you can't glimpse the Burj Khalifa itself, which at over 2,700 feet in height, ranks as the world's tallest building.
The dining experience here is tailored to the environment, with a decidedly elevated, French-inspired menu with plenty of foie gras and filet mignon dishes. And, if you're lucky, you may get cloud biscuits during your seven-course tasting menu, where you open a box your server brings you and discover cookies hiding in a dry ice-generated cloud.
+971 4 888 3828
Burj Khalifa – 122nd Floor – Downtown Dubai – Dubai – United Arab Emirates
Eureka 89 in Melbourne
Melbourne doesn't have any hills or mountains nearby, so the best way to enjoy a good view of the city is to head to Eureka 89, a 975-foot-tall building on the Southbank. From there you can also get a clear view of the ocean, and while you're at it, you may as well stay for lunch or dinner.
But even though you'll be dining at the top of the world, you'll remain very much connected to the Earth. The frequently updated menu changes with the seasons, making the most of local produce and fine Australian wines. If you want to properly combine your dining and viewing experiences, try the Altitude Lunch Menu. Available on Sundays, it includes a three-course meal along with the Melbourne Skydeck Voyager Experience Theatre and The Thrill-Seeking Edge Experience.
+61 3 9693 8889
Eureka Tower, Level 89/7 Riverside Quay, Southbank VIC 3006, Australia
Sky Restaurant 634 in Tokyo
Tokyo is known both for its excellent food scene and for being the site of some of the world's tallest buildings. So it's no surprise that the city boasts many high-altitude restaurants. One such establishment is Sky Restaurant 634, located at over 1,100 feet in the Skytree Tower, the tallest building in Japan. From there, you can not only see much of Tokyo but also the famed Mount Fuji in the distance.
The modern menu combines Japanese cuisine with European influences, and the restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner. And while this might not seem like a good place to take your kids for a meal –- and indeed children under nine are not allowed at dinner time -– the place offers a stellar children's menu that includes items that would put any American counterpart to shame. Step aside, ketchup and chicken nuggets, and make way for Japanese black beef tenderloin steak and potage soup.
+81 3-3623-0634
Japan, 〒131-0045 Tokyo, Sumida City, Oshiage, 1 Chome−1−2 345
Sirocco in Bangkok
Many people, when they think about the world's highest restaurants, imagine enclosed spaces surrounded by thick glass meant to keep us safe from falling to certain death. This does not apply to Sirocco in Bangkok, which sits on the 63rd floor of the State Tower, one of Thailand's tallest buildings at 68 floors and 810 feet.
If you can stomach it, approach the railing and gaze out over Bangkok, taking in the view without enduring the loud traffic and sweltering heat. Indeed, the air is a bit more rarified up there. As for the food, don't expect typical Thai dishes. The menu focuses on global fare, so you are more likely to find oysters on the half shell and Wagyu beef than green curries.
+66 2 624 9555
64th Floor, State Tower Bangkok, 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Dining at 135 in London
Although the London Eye, which stands at 442 feet tall (or 135 meters, hence the name), might not be the highest structure on this list, it certainly feels that way when you step into one of its pods for a unique dining experience. The evening consists of joining seven like-minded friends (or strangers) willing to pile into a private capsule on the London Eye, London's famous Ferris wheel, and going around in three slow rotations throughout your champagne reception and a three-course meal. You also get a 10-minute pause at the top, on the last rotation, to take pictures.
The menu, rooted in the fine dining philosophy, could include anything from truffled celeriac panna cotta to Lake District beef short ribs. It is served after 8:30 pm, once the wheel closes to the public. A high tea menu is also available.
Riverside Building, County Hall, London SE1 7PB, United Kingdom
+44 20 7967 8021
New York Grill in Tokyo
Located on the 52nd floor of the Tokyo Park Hyatt building, which is 771 feet tall, the New York Grill could hardly be further away from its namesake. Yet typical New York fare is available here, along with more high-end offerings like wagyu beef.
Meanwhile, the New York Bar, also on the 52nd floor, offers an extensive list of American wines and American-themed cocktails, such as the Carnegie Hall, with coffee-infused Grey Goose, or the L.I.T. (for "Lost in Translation"), with sake, sakura liqueur, Peachtree, and cranberry juice in honor of the Sofia Coppola's 2003 film, for which it served as a filming location. The building boasts several other high-altitude restaurants located on its "lower" floors, including Kozue on the 40th floor and Girandole on the 41st floor.
restaurants.tokyo.park.hyatt.co.jp/nyg.html
+81 3-5323-3458
Park Hyatt Tokyo, 52階, 3 Chome-7-1-2 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 163-1055, Japan
High Bar at Sky View Observatory in Seattle
Dining at High Bar, on the 73rd floor of the Sky View Observatory in the Columbia Tower in Seattle is not for the faint of heart. From this location at 902 feet in the air — making it the tallest observatory in the Pacific Northwest — you can soak in a 360-degree view of Seattle, the ocean, and the surrounding environs.
Sip on some specialty cocktails -– such as the lavender sunset, crafted with housemade lemonade, gin, and lavender simple syrup –- while you wait for your signature flatbreads or wraps. The food is basic but solid, while the view is complex and awe-inspiring.
skyviewobservatory.com/experiences/sky-view-cafe
206-539-2320
700 4th Ave Floor 73, Seattle, WA 98104, United States
The View Restaurant and Lounge in New York
The name of this restaurant in New York, located on the 48th floor of the Marriott Marquis building, promises a great view of the city, and that's exactly what it delivers. In part, this is due to its location in the heart of Times Square, but it's also because the restaurant boasts Manhattan's only revolving rooftop restaurant.
Most recently, the restaurant was only open for a pop-up event called "Le Petit Chef," where diners were provided with an immersive culinary experience comprising a four-course meal. French influences and Asian fusion were the order of the day, with the likes of saffron-poached lobster and matcha coconut espresso desserts gracing the menu.
212-704-8900
1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036, United States
Area 31 in Miami
Area 31, a restaurant located on the 16th floor of Miami's Kimpton EPIC Hotel, is not to be confused with Area 51, a classified US Air Force site in the Nevada desert with more alien conspiracy theories than there are stars in the sky. But as soon as you step off the elevator and into the dining room, there should be no confusion as to where you actually are.
The view of the emerald waters of the Biscayne Bay is front and center, while the cocktails are just as sparkly with their seasonal ingredients and innovative styles. The food features a similar profile, with Chef Sezer Deniz focusing his seafood menu on the use of local products that are fresh and in season.
305-424-5234
270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami, FL 33131, United States
The Loupe Lounge at the Space Needle in Seattle
The view from the Space Needle in Seattle is famous, but not everyone knows that you can also combine it with elegant cocktails prepared at the Loupe Lounge, a bar and restaurant with a revolving glass floor that sits 500 feet above the ground.
Upon booking your experience -– which is necessary to skip the lines for the observation deck -– you can select your meal from several "towers," or multi-course dishes that are placed on a tower-like structure and brought to your table. Each one can be paired with up to three craft cocktails designed to suit your specific meal, such as the Full Moon Mezcal, a gazpacho-style drink, or the Top of Tahoma, which is a nitro vodka martini that goes especially well with steak tartare.
206-905-2100
400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 98109, United States
Skytree Cafe in Tokyo
Dining at 1,148 feet is more about the view and less about the food, as you might notice if you choose to eat at the Skytree Cafe, located on the Tembo Deck Floor 350 (named for the meters in height) in the Skytree building in Tokyo. This casual cafe has an anything-but-casual view, which makes the land below look like another planet entirely.
The location offers views of the beautiful Kanto Plain, the largest plain in Japan, alongside sandwiches, wraps, and plenty of soft drinks, creating a fairly striking juxtaposition.
tokyo-skytree.jp/shop_restaurant/#floor345
+81 3-5809-7689
Japan, 〒131-8634 Tokyo, Sumida City, Oshiage, 1 Chome
Le Jules Verne in Paris
Although the Eiffel Tower was considered quite tall at 984 feet upon completion in 1889, it can hardly compete with the sheer size of some of the skyscrapers seen in today's metropolises. Thus Le Jules Verne, a restaurant located at 410 feet of the tower, is not in the same league as some of its Asian or Middle Eastern counterparts.
But that in no way diminishes the experience of dining here. Not only does the view of Paris stun from this vantage point, but the restaurant earned a Michelin star, making it one of the most sophisticated high-altitude restaurants on this list.
restaurants-toureiffel.com/fr/restaurant-jules-verne.html
+33 1 83 77 34 34
Avenue Gustave Eiffel 2ème, Eiffel Tower, Av Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Oblix in London
After the Shard opened in February 2013, Londoners and tourists alike flocked to its fancy restaurants and cocktail bars to savor some of the best views of London. Oblix, located on the 32nd floor of this 1,000-foot building, is one of these.
The restaurant is split into two sections, East and West, denoting the primary view you will have but also providing two different dining experiences. In the East, you will find a bar and lounge with innovative cocktails, and in the West, a relaxed but sophisticated grill open for lunch and dinner. The team behind the menus knows what they are doing — They are also the creative minds behind the popular Zuma.
+44 20 7268 6700
The Shard, 31 St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY, United Kingdom
One Dine in New York
For some of the best views of New York City, head down to the tail end of Manhattan and ride the elevator to the top of One World Trade Center, where you will find the restaurant One Dine on the 101st floor of this 1,780-foot building.
Contrary to what you might assume, the food here is simple and unpretentious, with items like steak frites and maple wings populating the menu. While One Dine might cost a bit more than other casual restaurants, remember that you are also paying for the experience of eating those steak frites and maple wings while taking in a fantastic view of the city.
oneworldobservatory.com/bar-restaurant
212-602-4075
117 West St, New York, NY 10007, United States
Manhatta in New York
The 60th floor of the 28 Liberty Street skyscraper in Manhattan — formerly known as the One Chase Manhattan Plaza — houses a bar and restaurant from the Danny Meyer hospitality group. Manhatta may not achieve the same level of quality as Meyer's other restaurants, like the popular Union Square Cafe or the iconic Gramercy Tavern, but it is certainly not bad, either.
The decor is simple, which makes it easier to fully enjoy the view, but the menu is not, with blue crab and caviar appearing side by side on the tasting menu and an American Wagyu baguette setting the bar for the lunch menu.
212-230-5788
28 Liberty St 60th floor, New York, NY 10005, United States
Lobby Lounge in Tokyo
The Midtown Tower in Tokyo rises to 814 feet and 53 floors, but the place to be is the Lobby Lounge, located on the 45th floor. In a space that feels like a luxurious private club, you can take in the views while enjoying afternoon tea how the British intended — except with Japanese elements like braised green tea pork and marinated yuzu finger sandwiches.
For the rest of the day, there is the Grand Menu, from which you can order a la carte business casual fare, including Wagyu beef burgers and black truffle spaghetti.
lobbylounge.ritzcarltontokyo.com/en
+81-3-6434-8711
Tokyo Midtown 9-7-1 Akasaka Minato-ku, Tokyo, 107-6245, Japan
Rooftop Bar in Tokyo
The Rooftop Bar in Tokyo sits on the 52nd floor of an 836-foot building, providing diners with direct views of some of the city's top attractions. If you're up for it, you can also check these out from the bar's outdoor seating area, heated with electric blankets in the winter.
Cocktails are not to be missed here, as they're crafted expertly by the Andaz Hotel's expert bartender, Ryuichi Saito. But you can also grab a bite in between drinks, ordering off a menu of simple Japanese bar food that includes salmon maki rolls and a Japanese artisan cheese plate.
andaztokyo.jp/restaurants/en/rooftop-bar
+81 3-6830-1234
1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Duck and Waffle in London
When you think of 24-hour restaurants, you often think of old-school diners or truck stops, not trendy restaurants sitting at the top of one of London's tallest buildings. Yet Duck and Waffle, located 754 feet above street level on the 40th floor of the Heron Tower, is just that.
Its menu includes, of course, the duck and waffle, which combines crispy confit duck leg with fried duck eggs, a waffle, and maple syrup. For the best views, book a window table on the western or southern flanks, so you can see most of the city.
+44 20 3640 7310
110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY, United Kingdom
Terraco Italia in Sao Paolo
Edificio Italia in Sao Paolo, which rises to 541 feet and has 46 floors, hosts the restaurant Terraco Italia on its 41st floor. As the name suggests, the place serves upscale Italian food, and it does so under the guidance of Tuscan chef Pasquale Mancini.
Savor a gourmet lunch or dinner while getting a good look at Sao Paolo from the comfort of this beautiful dining room. In true Italian style, the menu is rife with caprese salads, carpaccios, and plenty of Italian reds, though you will also find South American wines, including offerings from Brazil.
+55 11 2189-2929
Av. Ipiranga, 344 – 41º andar – República, São Paulo – SP, 01046-010, Brazil
Catch in Guangzhou
The choices at Catch, in Guangzhou, China, are between looking at the stunning view over the Pearl River from the 100th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel, a 103-story building, or at the beautifully plated food. Not a bad predicament. This Michelin Guide restaurant also produces good quality dishes, so it's an all-around win-win situation.
As the name of the restaurant suggests, fresh fish is the star of the show here, especially when paired with the right sauces, which it invariably is. In particular, go for the pan-seared toothfish with ratatouille and beurre blanc, or go full fish with the signature braised seafood platter, which includes mussels, scallops, tiger prawns, lobster, scampi, spot prawns, and abalone mollusks.
fourseasons.com/guangzhou/dining/restaurants/catch
+86 20 8883 3888
Tianhe District, Guangzhou, China, 510623
Girandole in Tokyo
Located on the 41st floor of the Park Hyatt building in Tokyo, Giranole serves French-inspired food alongside its stunning views of the city. Dine here for lunch or dinner in a sophisticated but relaxed atmosphere, or book a room in the hotel to make sure you snag the best spot for breakfast.
Chef Kojiro Tsutsumi, who has experience in both French and Japanese kitchens, has been with Girandole since 2007, so you know you'll be well cared for in the culinary department. While you wait for your table to be ready — or for your appetite to kick in — sample the cocktail menu in the Peak Lounge or Peak Bar, also on the building's 41st floor.
restaurants.tokyo.park.hyatt.co.jp/grd.html
+81 3-5323-3459
Japan, 〒163-1055 Tokyo, Shinjuku City, Nishishinjuku, 3 Chome−7−1-2, Shinjuku Park Tower, 41Ｆ
Skydeck in Chicago
The Signature Room in the former Hancock Tower was a go-to high-altitude dining -– and drinking -– experience for tourists visiting Chicago until the establishment suddenly closed late last year. Luckily, the Windy City has not left us empty-handed in this department.
The Skydeck, famous for its see-through, gravity-defying observation boxes, offers Chicago-style deep dish pizzas on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower after 10 pm, when the area closes to the public. If that's past your bedtime, you can always settle for pizza on the 99th floor, which is available most nights from 7 pm. In all cases, reservations are required.
theskydeck.com/private-events/dining-on-the-ledge
312-875-9447
233 S Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60606, United States
Jaan in Singapore
For the best of both worlds –- meaning beautiful views and fantastic food -– you could hardly do better than Jaan, a two-star Michelin restaurant on the 70th floor of the Equinox Complex, Swisshotel The Stamford, in Singapore. The dining area consists of simple, French-inspired decor enhanced by plenty of natural light.
If it weren't for the view, you'd think you were somewhere in the U.K. when dining at this restaurant. The menu focuses heavily on British produce, like Scottish scallops or Cornish turbot, but you can also find other high-end European ingredients, like the Alba white truffle, when in season.
+65 9199 9008
2 Stamford Rd, Level 70, Singapore 178882
Altro Zafferano in Singapore
This Italian restaurant in the Ocean Financial Center in Singapore sits on the 43rd floor of the building, offering beautiful views from its floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor terrace. The food here may not be Singaporean but it certainly fits into the warm climate with its Mediterranean flare.
The southern Italian approach of chef Andrea de Paola reigns supreme at Altro Zafferano, with ingredients like Amalfi lemons, datterino tomatoes, and Sicilian red prawns taking pride of place on the menu. About 70% of the wine list is also sourced from Italy, with a good selection of Sicilian and Apulian options to boot.
+65 6509 1488
10 Collyer Quay, Level 43, Singapore 049315