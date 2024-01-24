Valentine's Day Coeur à La Crème Recipe

Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to try your hand at a fancy dessert you may not have attempted before. While show-stoppers like creme brulée and chocolate souffle get all the fanfare, coeur à la crème is a classic French dessert that has a certain elegance and sophistication that other desserts can't touch. This crustless no-bake cheesecake is perfect in its simplicity: rich and delicious with just a touch of sweetness. And though it requires some time to set, it's quite simple to make.

While the base of mild creamy cheese doesn't vary too much from recipe to recipe, the sauce that accompanies it can change to suit different flavors. Recipe developer Taylor Murray chose a strawberry and blood orange sauce, lightly flavored with vanilla bean. The combination of these two fruits utilizes in-season winter citrus with a Valentine's Day classic: the heart-shaped strawberry. The bright sweet-tart flavors of strawberry and blood orange, as well as their vibrant rosy color, provide a pleasing contrast to the creamy heart itself. Dotted around the heart are segments of fresh, juicy blood orange, which just beg to be nibbled with bites of the creamy coeur à la crème.