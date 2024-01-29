Russian Banana Fingerling Potatoes Date Back To The 18th Century

For potato lovers, there's more to life than Russets and Yukon Gold. There are over 4000 varieties of potato (Solanum tuberosum), according to the International Potato Center, and interesting varieties are increasingly available to shoppers, chefs, and especially gardeners. You'll find them in all shapes and sizes ("potato-shaped" is pretty vague when you think about it) and in shades ranging from snowy white to golden yellows, rosy pinks and reds, and deep purples.

One of those alternative varieties is the Russian Banana fingerling potato, which is available across much of the country through specialty retailers and farmer's markets. It's also the fingerling potato you'll see most in restaurants.

I'm an avid gardener, and I've grown these in my own garden and cooked with them at home. As a former chef and restaurateur, I've also prepared them professionally. With that in mind, here's what you need to know about Russian Banana fingerlings and how to incorporate them into your cooking.