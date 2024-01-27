Miyeokguk Is The Korean Seaweed Soup That's Enjoyed For Birthdays

A comforting bowl of soup can take on many forms, utilizing everything from meats to vegetables for its aromatic base. Oftentimes, it just takes a deft combination of one or two ingredients to create a backbone of flavor.

In Korea, such a method applies to miyeokguk, a delicious soup crafted from wakame seaweed. Matched with soy sauce and a chunk of beef, the dish is equal parts nourishing and flavorful, sans the construction of a labor-intensive stock. The seaweed lends a balanced flavor, that is just a touch salty, with rich notes of umami. And the texture has a pleasant chew, but remains smooth and easily sipped.

Miyeokguk has long been intertwined with Korean traditions related to birth. It's suggested that women eat the soup after childbearing, sometimes multiple times a day. And in traditional beliefs, the soup is associated with several goddesses related to childbirth. Rituals include preparing miyeokguk and placing it by the bedside during the final stage of pregnancy. And in an ode to its connection with childbirth, many Koreans also consume the dish on their birthdays. Often prepared for breakfast, it's a culinary token of gratitude to motherhood. Yet nevertheless, miyeokguk can be enjoyed in more casual contexts, too. It's a steaming bowl of comfort, ready to be eaten as a lunch or light dinner.