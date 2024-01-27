Think Twice Before Cooking Your Broccoli Upside Down

Broccoli florets are many people's favorite part of the cruciferous veggie, with their delightfully fluffy yet fibrous texture and a mild vegetal flavor. A popular tip circulating around social media recommends boiling whole broccoli upside down to avoid cooking the stalks, resulting in easier cutting and less mess. While this may sound like a convenient hack, boiling your broccoli upside down won't do your health or tastebuds any favors. Although the florets alone offer a nice texture and plenty of nutrients, the stalks also have health benefits and a delicious flavor of their own that you won't want to miss.

Stalks contain the bulk of broccoli's fiber as well as immunity-boosting and cancer-protective properties. This in conjunction with the vitamin B and mineral-rich florets will provide a much more complete nutrient boost to your meal. Stalks also have a tender and juicy texture with a more mellow flavor than the florets, providing a nice contrast. Plus, cutting the stalk will tack on only a minute or two to your preparation time. The stalks are an edible, nutritious, and yummy part of the vegetable that shouldn't go to waste for the sake of convenience and an unwarrantably bad rap from foodie influencers.