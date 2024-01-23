Yelp Names Tumerico, A Vegetarian Latin Restaurant, As Its Top Restaurant To Visit In 2024

Yelp's 11th annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list has officially dropped and sitting at the top is the much-loved Latin vegetarian and vegan restaurant, Tumerico. Located in the heart of Tucson, Arizona, Tumerico is run by Wendy Garcia, who was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2023. Garcia grew up on a farm in Hermosillo, Mexico, where she would help her dad cook the big family meals that would eventually lead to her becoming the celebrated chef that she is today.

Apart from having an authentic background in Mexican cuisine, Tumerico keeps its diners on their toes with an ever-changing chalkboard menu that's geared toward making use of what's local and in season. It's this level of attention to detail that has earned the restaurant its impressive 4.8-star status on Yelp. Tumerico was ranked number eight on last year's Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list as well, so it'll be exciting to see where this newfound fame will take Garcia next.

"From New York City to Houston, and Florida to California, Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list celebrates the must-visit local restaurants across the United States," Tara Lewis, Yelp's Trend Expert, stated in a press release. "This year's list embraces the unique tastes of our users and spotlights the beloved hidden gems across local communities." Tumerico isn't so hidden anymore, but it's nice to see talent being recognized outside of America's major metropolitan areas. Second place was given to Menya Rui, a St. Louis noodle restaurant.