Give Quiche A Major Flavor Boost With Ranch Seasoning

Ranch seasoning powder isn't just for whipping up a quick veggie dip. A couple of shakes of this flavorful, savory, tangy ingredient is all it takes to elevate your next quiche to brunch stardom. The easiest way to incorporate it into your quiche is by stirring it into the egg filling, but if you're feeling ambitious, you could even mix that flavor-packed ranch powder with your flour and fold it into a homemade pie crust.

The ingredient is available in most grocery stores in individual seasoning packets or larger shakers. One packet of ranch mix per quiche is a good jumping-off point for experimenting with ranch-y flavor as you create new recipes. A packet of Hidden Valley ranch seasoning contains roughly 2 tablespoons of powder, so if you're using a homemade ranch seasoning blend or shaking it from a bigger canister, start with the same amount and go from there.

If you don't have time to hit the store, you could also whip up your own shelf-stable homemade ranch powder with a quick combination of pantry staples: buttermilk powder, onion powder, chives, parsley, dill, garlic powder, and salt. At the grocery store, buttermilk powder can typically be found near powdered milk in the baking aisle.