Give Quiche A Major Flavor Boost With Ranch Seasoning
Ranch seasoning powder isn't just for whipping up a quick veggie dip. A couple of shakes of this flavorful, savory, tangy ingredient is all it takes to elevate your next quiche to brunch stardom. The easiest way to incorporate it into your quiche is by stirring it into the egg filling, but if you're feeling ambitious, you could even mix that flavor-packed ranch powder with your flour and fold it into a homemade pie crust.
The ingredient is available in most grocery stores in individual seasoning packets or larger shakers. One packet of ranch mix per quiche is a good jumping-off point for experimenting with ranch-y flavor as you create new recipes. A packet of Hidden Valley ranch seasoning contains roughly 2 tablespoons of powder, so if you're using a homemade ranch seasoning blend or shaking it from a bigger canister, start with the same amount and go from there.
If you don't have time to hit the store, you could also whip up your own shelf-stable homemade ranch powder with a quick combination of pantry staples: buttermilk powder, onion powder, chives, parsley, dill, garlic powder, and salt. At the grocery store, buttermilk powder can typically be found near powdered milk in the baking aisle.
America's most iconic condiment pulls into Quiche Town
Ranch seasoning would make a perfect addition to a bacon cheddar quiche, served with steamed broccoli. You could assemble a quick quiche with ground sausage, ranch seasoning, and fresh thyme for a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Or, take a cue from a few of our favorite quiche recipes as inspiration.
A few tablespoons of salty, savory ranch powder would be a natural fit for this spring quiche with leeks, spinach, garlic, and goat cheese, topped with a slightly acidic lemony arugula salad for brightness. For a sophisticated brunch, you could whip out this crowd-pleasing (and crowd-filling) sheet pan quiche with Vidalia onions, prosciutto, watercress, morel mushrooms, and Aleppo pepper, served with a dollop of tangy crème fraîche. A hit of complementary tangy ranch seasoning would keep this modern classic fun and playful.
Alternatively, if you're looking to finish a tub of creamy ranch veggie dip after a picnic or potluck, you could skip the seasoning mix and stir ranch dip into your quiche's egg filling instead. About ¾ cup of ranch veggie dip is enough to add crave-able ranch flavor to a standard 9-inch quiche, but you can always adjust to taste. And ½ cup of bottled ranch dressing will also get the job done. These heavier ingredients shouldn't affect your quiche's cooking time, but as always, it's finished when a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean.