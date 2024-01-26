Add Smoked Trout To Macaroni Salad For A Perfectly Blended Bite

Whether on a bagel with cream cheese or toast with avocado, smoked salmon is a common and delicious way to include fish in your meal. But while it may be one of the tastiest cured options out there, it's not the only one. If you've never tried smoked trout before, consider this your sign to do so. You'll still get plenty of that smoky flavor, but less of a fishy taste than you would with salmon, making this an excellent option for those who aren't as passionate about aquatic creatures in their food. Plus, trout has about half as much fat as salmon, so you'll end up with a more subtle flavor overall.

The perfect place to deploy your new smoked fish is in a macaroni salad. This dish is full of tangy flavors that effortlessly balance out the smokiness of the fish, and the leaner protein is a welcome reprieve from the thick, creamy ingredients in the salad's dressing, all of which leads to a perfectly blended bite. Since trout is hot smoked, it flakes easily, making it great for stirring into a pasta dish. Its softer texture also means it creates an ideal juxtaposition against crunchier components like diced bell pepper and celery.