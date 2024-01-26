Sweet Potato Is The Unexpected Ingredient For Richer Banana Bread

Banana bread is one of the best pastries to enjoy in the morning, especially when it's homemade and fresh. If you agree, it's a good idea to have a preferred banana bread recipe on hand. And, if you want the richest banana bread possible, you have to check out Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone's fluffy sweet potato banana bread.

You're probably wondering why you would put sweet potato in banana bread — after all, it isn't exactly a common ingredient for most banana breads. However, it should be included in more recipes because it positively impacts both the flavor and the texture. As the sweet potato adds richness to the bread, Morone pairs the veggie with sour cream, which is guaranteed to result in a loaf that is super light and fluffy. Plus, the sweet potato gives the bread a more complex flavor, as it brings in a natural sweetness. Meanwhile, another ingredient, maple extract, helps accentuate the sweet flavor of the root vegetable.