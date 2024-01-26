Tomato Powder Is The Acidic Ingredient Your Pasta Salad Needs

Some dishes just aren't the same without a bold, tomato flavor. Often derived from tomato paste, the ingredient gives a rich zest to everything from lasagna to chili. Yet for dishes like pasta salad that don't benefit from the liquid in tomato paste, turn to tomato powder instead.

Tomato powder functions as a dry alternative to tomato paste. Packed with the same concentrated taste, it peppers dishes with an intense, savoriness. It's also more versatile than tomato paste; depending on how much water you add, it can be anything from a thick paste for baked beans to a thinned-out sauce that's perfect for homemade pizza. That said, tomato powder shines best in its dry form.

Without the water from fresh tomatoes, the rich, sweet flavors of the fruit are intensified. The powder form allows you to sprinkle it onto any dish, particularly pasta salads. If you're out of cherry or sun-dried tomatoes, or simply want the flavor without having to add them to the salad, tomato powder is the best choice. You can sprinkle it onto the finished salad, stir it into the dressing, or toss the salad ingredients in the powder before adding them to the pasta.