Mayo Adds A Touch Of Creamy Texture To Your Kimchi Fried Rice

Your go-to Korean comfort food is about to get even more crave-able. Kimchi fried rice, also known as Kimchi Bokkeumbap in Korean, is all about the temperature and textural interplay of the kimchi and the cold rice. Topped with scallions and a fried egg, it makes a substantial, nourishing trip around the palette with its spicy, salty, savory, umami, and slightly sweet balance. It's also wicked economical and accessible for beginner home cooks. But, fans know this already. We aren't trying to sell you on kimchi fried rice because, frankly, it doesn't need any marketing help. What we're suggesting is a simple, unexpected upgrade that'll launch this comfort food classic to the next level like a medieval trebuchet: Make thick, luxurious mayonnaise the star of the show.

Mayo is the creamy umami finisher that your kimchi fried rice has been crying out for — especially if you use Kewpie mayo. This flavorful condiment is all about the egg yolks, which create a lush, smooth, deep spread with a creamy yellow hue. Kewpie mayo is a tangy, savory mixture of egg yolks, vinegar, vegetable oil, and salt. For reference, "regular" mayo is an emulsion of oil, eggs, lemon juice or vinegar, and seasonings. Cooking with Kewpie mayo also makes a great excuse to swing by your local pan-Asian supermarket or specialty grocery shop. If you don't have time to hit the store, you can also whip up a copycat Kewpie mayo at home with a few staple ingredients.