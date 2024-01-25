For A Sturdier, More Visually Appealing Lasagna, Use A Loaf Pan
Is a lasagna with structural integrity too much to ask for? If you've ever watched a meticulously crafted slice slide apart into a pile of primordial sludge on your dinner plate, then you know what we're talking about here. We see you, we feel you, and we're sorry. Those days are over now. You've made it to the promised land — we've made it, together. If you want a sturdier slice, it's time to bust out your loaf pan.
For taller lasagna that stays intact even when cut, skip the casserole dish and assemble your layers in a loaf pan. This pasta is a notoriously great meal for feeding a crowd and satisfying picky eaters. But, what if you're just feeding yourself (and maybe a hungry friend)? Loaf pan lasagna serves two, so making it isn't such a huge commitment. We're all about meal prep — but consider this your permission to free yourself from the crushing weight of the obligation to single-handedly eat up an entire frozen slab of lasagna, square by defrosted square. With a loaf pan, you can whip up a small-batch weeknight meal with manageable leftovers and majorly save on prep time while you're at it.
To gauge the cooking time, keep an eye on your lasagna during its tenure in the oven and take it out when it starts looking golden brown and bubbly, as you normally might. A knife test can be useful for telling whether the middle is cooked.
Who ever said loafing around was a bad thing?
A classic lasagna doesn't have to be a burden or a disappointment. Loaf pans are roughly two strips of lasagna wide, making for a finished layered pasta with much more structural soundness that can be stacked much higher than in the counterpart casserole dish. The result is visually appealing, distinct, distinguishable layers of cheese, meat, pasta, and sauce. Pudding-esque lasagna is a relic of the past.
To avoid the infamous "lasagna slide" after your entree has finished cooking, layer on the sauce sparingly as you assemble. You can always spoon more sauce over your individual slices to serve. To kick it restaurant-style, smear the sauce underneath the lasagna for impressive plating. Allow it to cool before slicing, and serve with a simple green salad, crusty garlic bread, and a glass of Cab to complete the meal.
The loaf pan also makes a great tool for easy make-ahead meals. You can assemble your lasagna ahead of time and wait to bake it until you're ready to serve by wrapping the loaf pan in aluminum foil. It'll take up way less fridge space than an entire honkin' casserole dish.