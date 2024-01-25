For A Sturdier, More Visually Appealing Lasagna, Use A Loaf Pan

Is a lasagna with structural integrity too much to ask for? If you've ever watched a meticulously crafted slice slide apart into a pile of primordial sludge on your dinner plate, then you know what we're talking about here. We see you, we feel you, and we're sorry. Those days are over now. You've made it to the promised land — we've made it, together. If you want a sturdier slice, it's time to bust out your loaf pan.

For taller lasagna that stays intact even when cut, skip the casserole dish and assemble your layers in a loaf pan. This pasta is a notoriously great meal for feeding a crowd and satisfying picky eaters. But, what if you're just feeding yourself (and maybe a hungry friend)? Loaf pan lasagna serves two, so making it isn't such a huge commitment. We're all about meal prep — but consider this your permission to free yourself from the crushing weight of the obligation to single-handedly eat up an entire frozen slab of lasagna, square by defrosted square. With a loaf pan, you can whip up a small-batch weeknight meal with manageable leftovers and majorly save on prep time while you're at it.

To gauge the cooking time, keep an eye on your lasagna during its tenure in the oven and take it out when it starts looking golden brown and bubbly, as you normally might. A knife test can be useful for telling whether the middle is cooked.