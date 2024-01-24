The Fascinating Medicinal Origins Of Ketchup

Just as most other tales of snake oil salesmen pan out, things didn't go well for the consumer. Tomatoes were only in season for two months of the year, but demand was high enough to sell them all year long. The science of food preservation was not like it is today, so companies were filling the medical tomato tincture with rotten tomato pulp.The food industry at the time was notoriously under regulated, but the companies had to do something to keep the ketchup from arriving to the customer looking like, well, a rotten tomato. So they began adding harmful chemicals like boric acid, formalin, salicylic acid, and benzoic acid to help preserve it.

Even worse was when they attempted to strain the rotten pulp out before adding it to the bottle. They discovered that what came out on the other side was no longer red, so they would add coal tar to dye it back to the original scarlet hue. Coal tar is extremely carcinogenic and, today, if you accidentally get any product with coal tar in it in your eyes or mouth, you are advised to rinse them out immediately. Ketchup's time in the medical spotlight lasted until the year 1850 when, after some companies got caught selling laxatives labeled as tomato pills, the demand for medicinal ketchup fell off a cliff. It would be another half a century before Heinz would enter the marketplace with a non-toxic tomato ketchup.