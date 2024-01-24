Transform Leftover Burgers Into The Easiest Weeknight Nachos

As delicious and juicy as homemade burgers are right off the grill, they might not produce quite the same effect a day or two later. And even if they do hold up well in the fridge, it's easy to run out of buns before you finish all your patties. But if your leftover burgers are still good to eat and you don't want to throw them out just yet, there are plenty of tasty ways to repurpose them. One of the easiest, which hardly involves any cooking at all, is to turn them into weeknight nachos.

Essentially, all you'll have to do is crumble up your leftover patties, and you have a makeshift version of cooked ground beef. Especially if you seasoned your burgers well, you'll end up with tasty morsels of meat that can easily be sprinkled on your chips and toppings, with no extra prep required. Of course, you'll still have to assemble the rest of the nachos, but that typically just involves layering all the ingredients together and melting the cheese. And because the beef will be dispersed throughout the chips, instead of at the center of a burger, you likely won't notice that it's not at its juiciest.