How Long You Can Store Leftover Oatmeal In The Fridge And Freezer

Oatmeal, with its hearty warmth and versatility, is a breakfast staple adored by many. But what do you do when you find yourself with a surplus of cooked oatmeal? The key to avoiding food waste and savoring your oats at their best lies in proper storage.

While you will likely enjoy the best, freshest oatmeal by cooking it each day like Ina Garten, those who end up with too much leftover to toss or who enjoy meal prepping can still utilize leftover oatmeal. Cooked oatmeal can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer, extending its shelf life and ensuring it remains safe to eat. The United States Department of Agriculture's general directives for leftovers are that they will remain fresh for up to four days in the fridge or as long as four months in the freezer.

For the best results, for refrigerating or freezing cooked oatmeal, start by allowing it to cool to room temperature before placing it into the cold. Placing hot oatmeal in the fridge or freezer can cause condensation, leading to an undesirable texture. Always label the container with the date it was prepared. This helps you keep track of freshness and avoid confusion.