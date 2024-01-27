12 Grocery Store Canned Soups We May Never Eat Again

When winter arrives with a vengeance, it means soup season is officially in full swing. As record-low temperatures sweep the country, folks turn their attention to stocking up on comforting cold-weather staples like good old grocery store canned soup to fill their pantries.

While making your own homemade soup can certainly be a rewarding endeavor, there's something extra comforting about knowing that a reliable can of goodness is waiting for you to heat up at the drop of a snowflake. From classic chicken noodle to chunky chili, you're spoiled for choice with the dozens of varieties of canned soup lining store shelves. While some popular options are better than others, the sheer number of shelf-stable soups available on the market could keep you satisfied through a long, cold winter and then some. But what happens when your favorite store-bought soup seems to vanish without a trace?

Sometimes, once-popular flavors simply fail to perform, or changes in health trends inspire folks to search for options that better fit their current diet, leaving old favorites to disappear from store shelves due to poor sales. And every once in a while, things just seem to go awry during production. From recalls and discontinued items to poorly reviewed recipes and flavor combos that have just fallen out of fashion, here are 12 grocery store canned soups we may never eat again.