How To Sweeten Up Your Daily Apple Cider Vinegar Drink

By now, you probably know that you should be drinking apple cider vinegar every day. It's loaded with health benefits, from gut-friendly probiotics to essential vitamins and minerals. It has been shown to reduce cholesterol and is antimicrobial. But, it's also vinegar, so the prospect of slugging back something so profoundly acidic may not exactly be appealing. Luckily, apple cider vinegar needn't be taken in its unadulterated form; it can be mixed with other ingredients to mitigate its harshness, add flavor, and ramp up its nutritious and healthful properties.

Let's get sweetening apple cider vinegar out of the way first, as the overwhelming sourness can be a major hurdle. You could simply add a bit of sugar, but what's the fun in that? Sugar just adds staid sweetness. Rather, think about the incumbent flavor of apple cider vinegar, namely apple. A natural pairing is maple syrup, and a half teaspoon or so of the sticky pancake topper is all that you'll need for every one to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, which is the recommended daily dose. In the same vein, an equal amount of honey can be used, and you'll get the antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory benefits it has to boot.

Outside of those conventional sweeteners, fruit and vegetable juice can also smooth out apple cider vinegar's rough edges. Consider doubling down on the apple or mixing it up with a bit of pineapple, mango, or even carrot juice for a burst of color and flavor.