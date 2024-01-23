The Surefire Way To Freeze Eggplants For Later Use

If you've found yourself with a bounty of eggplants and no immediate plans to use them, freezing them is the way to go. However, that doesn't mean just tossing these purple veggies into the freezer. The surefire way is to cook them in the oven first. Eggplants contain a lot of water, and when frozen raw, this water forms ice crystals that can damage the cell structure of the vegetable — leading to a mushy, unappetizing texture upon thawing. Cooking before freezing mitigates this issue by partially dehydrating the eggplants.

The process begins with deciding how you'll use the eggplants in the future. This determines how you'll prepare them before cooking. If you plan to make dishes like eggplant parmesan or stir-fries, slicing the eggplants is the way to go. On the other hand, if you envision dips or spreads, like baba ganoush, cooking the eggplants whole and then puréeing is your best bet.

For the sliced version, begin by cutting the veggies into slices of about one-inch thickness. Lay them on a lined baking sheet, ensuring they don't overlap. Roast in a preheated oven at 350 F until tender for about 15 to 20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the slices. For whole eggplants, first, pierce them with a fork. Place them on a baking sheet and roast at 400 F until they're completely soft and their skin begins to wrinkle — about 30 to 45 minutes. Once they're cool enough to handle, scoop the flesh out.