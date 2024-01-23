Add A Tangy Spice To Chili With A Dollop Of Hot Pepper Jelly

Game day or not, making a big batch of stick-to-your-ribs chili is never a bad idea. It's hearty, comforting, and delicious. Plus, it's simple to throw together — and who doesn't love that? However, if you find yourself following the same recipe time and time again, then it might be time to switch things up. Despite that, you can test out a new recipe, the other solution is to revamp your go-to stew. That said, to take any batch of chili to the next level, the secret is simply adding in a bold condiment like hot pepper jelly.

Of the many condiments taking up space in your fridge, it's fair to wonder what makes hot pepper jelly the chili-enhancing ingredient of choice. The reason is that hot pepper jelly is zesty and riddled with flavor. Boasting a punchy contrast of sweetness and spice, it can elevate any dish that it's worked into. Just like you might swipe a spoonful onto a crostini or a deli sandwich, the condiment can prove equally effective in helping chili soar to new heights.

Beyond imparting a complexly tangy twist to chili, hot pepper jelly also serves another purpose: it can balance flavors. While every jar of jelly is different, the condiment tends to be sugary enough to balance the stew's high level of acidity. Yet, it provides a subtle kick of heat that can keep sweetness in check. Essentially, hot pepper jelly both brightens and rounds out the flavor for a more harmonious bite.