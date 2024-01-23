Turn Leftover Pie Crust Into Cookies With A Quick Cinnamon Dusting

It's always amazing when you have a problem and the solution is cookies. The problems cookies can solve run from "How do I make everyone at my holiday party happy?" to "I don't have a cookie," but sometimes they are also genuine issues in the kitchen. And while too much pie is never really a problem, too much pie dough is. No matter how perfectly you measure things out, the nature of rolling out dough and shaping pie always leaves some random scraps of dough left over. Too little to make another pastry, too tasty to waste, it always feels bad when you end up scraping it into the garbage. But cookies really can solve that problem, and they can do it in an easy and delicious way.

Pie crust cookies are exactly what they sound like, and they are a great way to make sure your pie is not wasted. By just dusting your leftover scraps of uncooked pie crust dough with cinnamon sugar and putting them in the oven, you can bake some makeshift cookies for a little kitchen treat. Baked by itself, a well-made pie dough will transform into a flaky, buttery cookie (think palmier) that is delicious all on its own, and the extra sugar and spice are just a nice little boost that ties it all together. All of this can be done with almost no extra effort in a matter of minutes.