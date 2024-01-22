The Easiest Way To Use Leftover Roasted Veggies Is In Your Next Salad

Roasted vegetables will forever be a classic side meal. Not sure what to pair with pesto chicken breast? Toss some carrots and broccoli in herbs and olive oil and roast them. Need something to eat with glazed pork chops? Roasted Brussels sprouts are a natural addition. It's easy to make too much of the go-to side. If you end up with an excess amount of roasted veggies, toss the leftovers with grains and a great dressing for the perfect salad.

Cozier and more filling than a regular salad, baked salads are a beloved version of the meal. Filled with crunchy, warm ingredients, they're one of the best parts of the colder months. With roasted veggies, you get the hardiness of a baked salad without having to put it in the oven all over again. Combined with your favorite grains, legumes, and fresh vegetables, the meal elevates your daily salad lunch.

Remove the roasted veggies from the container they've been stored in and add them to a bowl of room-temperature grains and a salad mix that's been thoroughly dried. Anything from steamed farro to toasted quinoa goes well with roasted veggies. For the fresh salad, heartier leaves like kale or collard greens are a great choice.