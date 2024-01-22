No, Overripe Limes Are Not Actually Lemons

Limes are green and lemons are yellow. These are the facts about citrus fruits that we've come to know as true. But, if you've ever caught a glimpse of an overly ripe lime in all its golden-hued glory, then you've probably started to question whether the two fruits might actually be one and the same. Rest assured, a ripe lime isn't the same thing as a lemon.

Since lemons and limes both hail from the Citrus genus, it's easy to see where the color-based confusion lies. But despite being related, lemons and limes are two completely different fruits. They grow in different environments. They produce their own distinctly shaped fruits that can reach different sizes. They even taste unique from one another. Considering this host of varying attributes, it's clear that limes don't simply morph into lemons at a certain stage of their life cycle.

Yet, this doesn't explain the discrepancy in color. When it comes to understanding the origin of sunny-colored limes, it's important to think about citrus as a whole. All citrus fruits start off green. However, they eventually lose chlorophyll pigmentation as they slowly ripen. This is why a green lime left on the tree will also change color, adopting a yellow tone with the passage of time.