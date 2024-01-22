To Keep Make-Ahead Lunches Exciting, Don't Season Until You're Ready To Eat

Whether your life is filled with school pick-ups and extracurriculars or back-to-back meetings followed by late nights in the office, chances are you're extremely busy. With a packed schedule, all your responsibilities inevitably get in the way of your eating habits. Meal prepping is a great workaround, but it runs the risk of becoming too monotonous. Season your make-ahead lunches when you're ready to eat for more versatility with your food.

During the weekend, it's great to set aside time to make a batch of meals to last you throughout the week. Yet, by the third or fourth day of eating the same thing, you'll be tempted to ditch meal-prepping. Seasoning ahead is a common meal prep mistake everyone makes. For chicken and rice, a meal prep staple, flavoring it with honey and soy sauce from the beginning will result in you being bored of the dish.

Instead, cook the ingredients as they are and keep a rotation of condiments, spices, and add-ins for each day. While Monday could be chopped grilled chicken and rice with canned corn, beans, store-bought shredded lettuce, and salsa, let your Tuesday lunch be grilled chicken and rice with garlic chili oil and a quick crunchy purple cabbage salad. There's no need to use more than salt and pepper when cooking the meal — simply plan the types of flavors you want for the week.