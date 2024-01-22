The Secret To Tender, Slow Cooker Beef Tips Is A Splash Of Ginger Ale

Slow cooker beef tips are always a chef's kiss. Not only does the meat get to stew in its own juices and seasonings for as long as 10 hours, filling your house with delicious smells in the process, but you also get to go about your day while your dinner cooks itself for you. Plus, when your beef is ready to eat, it will be nice and tender due to all of the time the liquid has spent breaking down the fibers in the meat.

If you want the most succulent beef possible, try adding ginger ale into the mix. There are quite a few reasons why incorporating this ingredient is a good idea. For one, its carbonation and acidity work to soften the meat as it cooks, just like many other types of soda. Plus, ginger contains zingibain, an enzyme that disintegrates connective tissue. Ginger's tenderizing properties wear off when heated, so if you want the full effect here, you may want to use the soda as a marinade before cooking the meat. Either way, incorporating this ingredient will also give your beef a boost of sweet, spicy flavor, without much extra effort.