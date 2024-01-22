Give Lemon Potatoes A Burst With Flavor With Mustard

A dish of lemon potatoes is traditionally a combination of freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, broth, herbs, and spices. Every family and Greek eatery likely has their own recipe that uses a variation of different potatoes or seasoning blends. Out of many possible ingredient additions, there's one that will give any version of lemon potatoes a burst of flavor: A squirt of mustard.

The inclusion of this tangy condiment might surprise you, but it's actually an ingredient that's used in many different recipes for lemon potatoes. Mustard will give the starchy dish a sharp and tangy flavor and mild spice that complements the acidity of the lemon juice. There are also many different types of mustard that you can experiment with for varying flavors and spice levels.

You can add this ingredient to any version of the classic dish or try it with our recipe for Greek lemon potatoes created by Tasting Table recipe developer Kate Shungu. It uses red potatoes with lemon juice, olive oil, chicken broth, and dried oregano, but a bit of mustard can easily be added to the recipe.