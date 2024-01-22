The Store-Bought Mix Ina Garten Uses To Simplify Pasta E Fagioli

Pasta e fagioli is a hearty soup of beans and mini pasta bathing in a tomato-y broth. It is thick, rich, satisfying, and delicious. It also allows for a little bit of riffing to make it your own. While cannellini, navy, or cranberry beans are the go to for this soup, Ina Garten really amplifies this ingredient and goes all in with a 16 bean soup mix that typically contains just about every dried bean you can think of — pinto beans, black beans, lentils, great northern beans, yellow and green split peas, red kidney beans, baby and large lima beans, pink beans, blackeye peas, Navy beans, small red beans, chick peas, whole green peas, and pearl barley.

This is obviously not a quick and easy version of pasta e fagioli where you are popping open cans of beans. It takes some prep. The Barefoot Contessa soaks the 16 bean soup mix overnight or for eight hours while you are at work or running errands. If you are thinking it's a lot of beans, it is, but she uses them in two different ways.