Steam Your Sweet Potatoes Whole For Fast And Easy Peeling

We get it, you're a fan of sweet potato dishes, from delectable sweet or savory casseroles to creamy mashed sweet potatoes. But let's face it, the hard, uneven surfaces of these root vegetables can turn peeling into a tedious, time-consuming task. But not anymore. You'll find that steaming your sweet potatoes whole first makes peeling them a complete breeze.

To begin, choose sweet potatoes that are similar in size to ensure even cooking. Rinse them thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or debris, leaving the skins intact. Next, prepare your steamer. If you don't have a traditional steamer, don't worry. A pot with a lid and a metal colander or steamer basket will work just fine. Add a few inches of water to the pot, just enough to produce steam but not so much that it touches the bottom of the colander or steamer basket. Bring the water to a boil.

Now, place the sweet potatoes in the steamer basket or colander in a single layer if possible for even steaming. Reduce the heat to a simmer, and cover with a lid. The steam will cook the sweet potatoes gently and evenly. To check if they're done, insert a fork or knife into the thickest part of a sweet potato. It should slide in easily with no resistance. Turn off the heat and let the vegetables cool down a bit. Now they're ready for peeling.