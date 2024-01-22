Steam Your Sweet Potatoes Whole For Fast And Easy Peeling
We get it, you're a fan of sweet potato dishes, from delectable sweet or savory casseroles to creamy mashed sweet potatoes. But let's face it, the hard, uneven surfaces of these root vegetables can turn peeling into a tedious, time-consuming task. But not anymore. You'll find that steaming your sweet potatoes whole first makes peeling them a complete breeze.
To begin, choose sweet potatoes that are similar in size to ensure even cooking. Rinse them thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or debris, leaving the skins intact. Next, prepare your steamer. If you don't have a traditional steamer, don't worry. A pot with a lid and a metal colander or steamer basket will work just fine. Add a few inches of water to the pot, just enough to produce steam but not so much that it touches the bottom of the colander or steamer basket. Bring the water to a boil.
Now, place the sweet potatoes in the steamer basket or colander in a single layer if possible for even steaming. Reduce the heat to a simmer, and cover with a lid. The steam will cook the sweet potatoes gently and evenly. To check if they're done, insert a fork or knife into the thickest part of a sweet potato. It should slide in easily with no resistance. Turn off the heat and let the vegetables cool down a bit. Now they're ready for peeling.
Peeling the steamed sweet potatoes
After steaming, the once-tough skin of the sweet potatoes becomes remarkably easy to remove. The key is to wait until they are cool enough to handle but still warm. Taking one sweet potato at a time, use your fingers to gently peel or roll away the skin. It should come off in large, easy strips, revealing the smooth, brightly colored flesh beneath. If you find any spots where the skin is sticking, use a knife to scrape it away lightly. For an even easier peeling experience, use the halving method.
First, chop off the ends of the steamed sweet potatoes. Then, cut them vertically in half. Place each half cut-side down on a flat surface like a chopping board or a plate. Now, one half at a time, gently squeeze the skin and pull upwards. The skin will slip off in one easy move, almost like magic. This method is not only efficient but also quite satisfying to perform. Once peeled, your sweet potatoes are ready for further cooking adventures. This technique is ideal for any recipe that requires mashed sweet potato, however, you can simply slice or cube the cooked potato, too.