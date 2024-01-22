The Absolute Best Type Of Fish For Steak Cuts

Mention a steak and a slab of medium-rare prepared beef is what comes to mind. However, the term is applicable to other protein types, too, including fish. In the case of these aquatic animals, the nomenclature refers to a different selection. Rather than encompassing meat carved from particularly tender areas, fish steaks are full cross-sections. This means the cuts are butchered in large chunks perpendicular to the spine. And as a result, they'll often include bones and even skin.

With so many varieties of fish, not all of their steaks are created equal. However, for an especially flavorful and easily prepared type, turn to the tuna steak. One of the heftiest and thickest cuts, this fish can even be prepared medium rare. And its delicious, bold taste holds up well on its own, requiring only a few additional ingredients. Such qualities make it an easy transition point from the world of beef.