Grill Your Rice Krispies Treats For Delicious Caramelized Marshmallows In Every Bite

Of course, there are several tricks to achieve the best results. Freshly made rice crispy treats can be quite sticky, making them challenging to handle on the grill. To avoid this, let them sit uncovered for a few hours or overnight until they are slightly stale. This will help them firm up and become easier to work with.



Once you feel the heat, place the treats on the grill grates or use a grill-safe pan. Cook each side for about one to two minutes or until they develop a beautiful golden-brown color. A thin fish spatula works wonders for flipping and handling the treats on the grill, as it minimizes the risk of breaking them apart. Once your rice crispy treats are grilled to golden perfection, remove them from the grill and allow them to cool until they are easily handled.

With a few grilling tips and a sense of culinary adventure, you'll be savoring buttery, fruity, and nutty goodness with each delightful bite.