Prep Beans More Efficiently With A Run In The Salad Spinner

If you're a fan of cooking with dried beans, you know they're a tastier and budget-friendly option. However, prepping them can sometimes feel like a chore, especially when it comes to cleaning and sorting. Dried beans often contain small stones or debris that you certainly don't want to end up in your meal. But here's a trick: Instead of laboriously picking through the legumes by hand, use a salad spinner to make the process more efficient.

Start by placing your dried beans in the salad spinner's basket. Fill it with enough water to cover the beans, then give them a gentle swish to loosen and remove any dirt clinging to the beans. You'll notice that the lightweight debris, such as shriveled beans or bits of husk, will float to the top. Skim these off and discard them. Next, lift the basket. Any heavier debris, like pebbles or bits of soil, will have sunk to the bottom and remain in the bottom of the bowl. This makes it super easy to discard them without losing any beans. Repeat this process several times until the water runs clear, ensuring your beans are perfectly clean.

Next comes the soaking step, which helps soften and reduce cooking time. After the initial wash and debris removal, fill the spinner with fresh water and let the beans soak in it. When it's time to drain the soak water, simply lift out the strainer basket and transfer the beans into the cooking pot.