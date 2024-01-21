Elevate Store-Bought Gnocchi With Sweet And Savory Caramelized Onions

If you have ever cooked homemade pasta, you know that — while rewarding — doing so can be a time and effort-intensive process. From making and rolling the dough to cutting and shaping the noodles, sometimes you just don't want to go through the fuss. The same goes for making gnocchi, the simple yet delicious cousin to traditional pasta. Luckily, store-bought gnocchi is often available alongside boxed spaghetti and farfalle, and can easily be transformed into a restaurant-quality dish with a little bit of help from some extra ingredients. To truly enhance your store-bought gnocchi, we recommend topping them off with one of our favorite additions: caramelized onions.

Gnocchi has a fairly neutral flavor and a pillowy, doughy texture that will act as the backdrop for many different flavor combinations. As such, caramelized onions can do a lot to make the dish shine. The onions offer a gorgeous, deep brown color, a versatile, sweet and umami taste, and a jammy texture that easily becomes saucy with the addition of pasta water or cheese. All of these traits come together to create quite the layered and luxurious eating experience, and best of all, the onions play along with such a wide variety of other ingredients that you can add them to almost any gnocchi combination imaginable.