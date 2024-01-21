The Tang Of Lemon Icing Helps Balance The Sweetness Of Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies are aptly named for their delightful sweetness. Sometimes, however, they beg us to tone down their sweet notes or balance them with another flavor, like the tang of lemon. This is the core idea behind Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye's lemony sugar cookie icing recipe. "The light lemony sweetness of this icing just pairs so well with the flavor of the [sugar] cookies," Rye enthuses. While still a fan of traditional vanilla icing, she feels it's rather basic.

Adding natural and fresh lemon juice to icing is a real game-changer for sugar cookies. According to Rye, her icing "has a freshness, along with that lemony tang that balances out and emphasizes the delicate sweetness of the sugar cookies well." Without the zesty lemon icing, sugar cookies can feel one-note. Vanilla, while overused to add flavor, is often too subtle on its own to balance a sugar cookie's sweetness.

Citrus flavor (from lemon, lime, calamansi, and yuzu juice) is sharp and noticeable as it slices beautifully through sugary notes without overwhelming them. It's a lively and refreshing twist that instantly elevates your sugar cookies. But it doesn't have to end there. This lemony icing works just as beautifully when slathered over vanilla or yellow cakes, blondies, and even scones and biscuits. And for those who enjoy homemade donuts, this tart icing can be a delightful alternative to plain sugar glaze.