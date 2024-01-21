The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seed pudding is a convenient, make-ahead breakfast staple. Sticking to a ratio of a tablespoon of chia seeds for every quarter cup of milk, there's not much you can get wrong when you're preparing it the night before. But there is one mistake you could be making — and the odds are you don't even realize you're doing it. Often bought in bulk, chia seeds usually get stowed away somewhere in the cupboard with your other dried goods. However, just like your lentils and rolled oats, the shelf life of your chia seeds can vary dramatically if they're not being stored correctly, which means that you could be using expired chia seeds without even knowing.

Depending on how you store your chia seeds, they can last anywhere from two to five years. In order to keep them and your chia seed pudding at their best, your chia seeds should always be stored in a closed container in a dark, dry place. Some tall tale signs that your chia seeds may not have been stored correctly and have gone expired are if you can see the seeds clumping or sticking together, or if they've become slimy or gel-like in texture. It's important to look out for because expired chia seeds won't only impact the flavor of your chia seed pudding, but also the texture because they won't bond as well. And, when it comes to chia pudding, the texture is just as imperative as the flavor, if not more.