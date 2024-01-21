Who Is The Actual Company Behind Avocados From Mexico?

Americans consume around nine times as many Mexican avocados as they did in 1990, a feat many in the business world attribute to good marketing. You may have noticed the sticker on the avocados at the grocery store that has the brand logo of Avocados From Mexico next to the barcode. This is the number-one-selling avocado brand in the U.S., having finished the 2022-2023 fiscal year with a whopping 2.48 billion pounds of avocados imported, according to the Hass Avocado Board.

Interestingly enough, Avocados From Mexico is a nonprofit marketing organization and it's not working alone. It's a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), but the story doesn't end there. Avocados From Mexico actually has two parent companies. It's a joint venture between MHAIA and The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM).

Funny enough, all three organizations are nonprofits despite being such big businesses. APEAM is a nonprofit civil association that represents more than 34,000 avocado farmers and more than 84 packing houses in Mexico, the majority of which are located in the avocado belt of Michoacán. MHAIA, meanwhile, is a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization that represents importers and distributors in the U.S.