Why Shirley Temple Didn't Like The Drink That Was Named After Her

An effective diplomat needs to possess myriad social skills, including the ability to remain neutral during tense negotiations. So it may come as a surprise that a longtime U.S. ambassador made no bones about her dislike for an iconic beverage. Even more surprising: The mocktail in question was named for her. That's right. Shirley Temple, the child star who wooed audiences on stage and screen in the early 20th century — the same Shirley Temple who, as an adult, held key diplomatic posts under four U.S. presidents — couldn't stand the Shirley Temple beverage. During an interview in the mid-1980s, NPR's Scott Simon asked the late actor-turned-diplomat about her namesake drink.

The former child star, who married her husband, Charles Black, in 1950, unabashedly separated herself from the genesis of the sugary drink, telling Simon, "The Shirley Temple? Those saccharine, icky drinks ... Those were created in probably the middle 1930s in Hollywood and I had nothing to do with it." Temple Black went on to reveal how the iconic faux-cocktail continued to haunt her long after she had left Hollywood. Throughout her diplomatic career, Temple Black said bartenders and fans who recognized her around the world would always insist on treating her to, what else, a Shirley Temple. And while Temple Black professed a strong dislike for her namesake mocktail, she reportedly drew on her diplomatic skills time and time again, never letting well-meaning fans in on her secret. At least not until she fessed up to NPR in the '80s.